San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is inactive Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks because of a hamstring injury.

The 49ers wanted to see how Kittle was feeling pregame before making a final decision, sources told ESPN, but the team had been preparing to be without the five-time Pro Bowler.

It is not considered a long-term injury, and Kittle will have a realistic chance to return next Sunday in Green Bay against the Packers, sources told ESPN.

Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams was active after not practicing Friday due to an ankle injury. The 49ers wanted to evaluate him pregame to make sure he felt well enough to play.

Kittle suffered a strained hamstring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, when he caught a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in the 49ers' win. Kittle did not practice Wednesday before being limited Thursday and Friday.

Kittle is regarded as one of the NFL's toughest players and rarely misses time due to injury. He was sidelined for Week 3 this season, marking the first time he missed a game due to injury since 2022, when he was out for the first two games of the season with a strained groin. Kittle played through a sports hernia last season that required offseason surgery.

Eric Saubert was set to start in Kittle's place, but there will be an added need for Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey to step up in his second game back in the lineup. McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the season with calf and Achilles injuries and returned last Sunday to carry the ball 13 times for 39 yards and catch six passes for 68 yards.

The 49ers continue to have to overcome adversity on a near weekly basis. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 versus the Kansas City Chiefs,

Across the league, Kittle's injury marks the latest setback in what has been a challenging week for tight ends. The Lions are playing Sunday without Sam LaPorta against the Jaguars, while the Bills are without Dalton Kincaid against the Chiefs.