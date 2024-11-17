Vikings' Jordan Addison outruns Titans defense for 47-yard TD

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A long week, and a rough start Sunday at Nissan Stadium, brightened up considerably for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold at the end of the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans.

After losing a fumble on the Vikings' opening possession, Darnold fired a downfield strike to receiver Jordan Addison against a Titans blitz. Addison, wide open in the middle of the field, outran the Titans' defense to the corner of the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown to take a 7-3 lead.

It was the second-longest play of 2024 for Addison, who was limited earlier this season by an ankle sprain and is still working to regain his place in the Vikings' offense.

Darnold had committed three turnovers in each of the past two games, including five interceptions and one lost fumble, and his pitch to running back Aaron Jones on the Vikings' third play of the game bounced to the ground. The Titans recovered and converted the possession into a 30-yard field goal from Nick Folk.