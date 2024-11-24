Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix may be a rookie, but he has been around long enough to know Courtland Sutton is a good bet to win a jump ball in the end zone.

Nix has said when he throws to Sutton in the scoring area, that "it doesn't feel like anything close to 50-50 ball, you always feel like [Sutton] is going to get that.'' With 10:49 left in the third quarter Sunday at Allegiant Stadium and the Broncos struggling to close out drives, Sutton redeemed his quarterback's faith.

An interception by safety Brandon Jones had given the Broncos the ball at the Raiders' 18-yard line. And on a second-and-10, Nix took his shot. Sutton was running toward the back right corner of the end zone with Raiders cornerback Jack Jones on his hip. Nix put the ball up high and Sutton won the battle, got his feet down and the Broncos had their first touchdown of the game and a 16-13 lead.

It was Sutton's fourth touchdown catch of the season and his second in the past three games.