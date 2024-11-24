Seahawks' Coby Bryant picks off Kyler Murray for 69-yard TD

Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Ever the defensive-minded head coach, Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald went to that side of the ball when asked earlier this week one area he'd like to see the Seahawks take a big jump forward.

"Let's take the ball away more," Macdonald said.

The Seahawks entered Week 12 tied for 20th in takeaways with only 10 through their first 10 games, but game No. 11 was a big one.

In the third quarter of Seattle's NFC West showdown with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, safety Coby Bryant picked off a Kyler Murray overthrow and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown. Bryant's second interception of the season gave Seattle a 13-3 third quarter lead in what's been a defensive struggle.

HOUSE CALL FOR COBY 🎱 pic.twitter.com/hiQNjq1uzw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2024

Bryant has been one of the Seahawks' surprise standouts over the last month. He took over at safety alongside Julian Love after Rayshawn Jenkins hurt his hand in Week 6 and has played well enough to apparently hang onto that starting job with Jenkins now back from injured reserve and serving as the third safety vs. Arizona.

Jason Myers missed the PAT following Bryant's pick-six, which was pushed back 15 yards because of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Devon Witherspoon. Seattle's other score came on a Jaxon Smith-Njigba touchdown catch from Geno Smith in the first half.

A win would help Seattle gain ground on the division-leading Cardinals. The Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams all came into Week 12 one game behind Arizona in the battle for first place in the NFC West.