ARLINGTON, Texas -- For the Dallas Cowboys, Thanksgiving offered a speck of a chance that they could still salvage their season. For the New York Giants, it was more of the same in a lost season.

The Cowboys won a home game for the first time in 334 days, beating the Giants 27-20 at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys avoided their third 0-6 start to a home season, which would have matched the two worst teams in franchise history, 1960 and 1989. The Cowboys' last home win had come Dec. 30, 2023, against the Detroit Lions, but since then they had lost six straight at AT&T Stadium, including playoffs, and trailed by at least 20 points in all those games, an NFL record.

At 5-7, the Cowboys can't be considered playoff contenders just yet, but their next two games are against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-7) and Carolina Panthers (3-8). Dallas has won consecutive games for the second time this season.

In the third quarter, the Cowboys had their first double-digit home lead at any point since Week 14 last season against the Philadelphia Eagles. That might not seem like much until you consider that the Cowboys went undefeated at AT&T Stadium in 2023.

Pivotal play: DeMarvion Overshown changed the tenor of the game in the second quarter one play after the Cowboys cut the Giants' lead to 7-6 on a field goal. Blitzing from Drew Lock's right, Overshown blew up Devin Singletary, then tipped Lock's throw to the running back. Without missing a stride, Overshown returned the interception 23 yards for the Cowboys' first defensive touchdown of the season and gave them a lead they would not relinquish. The Giants did not sniff the end zone until late in the fourth quarter, as Overshown's play seemed to invigorate the defense.

Promising trend: Since making Rico Dowdle the unquestioned lead back, the Cowboys' run game has improved. He became the first Cowboys running back with 100 yards in a game since Tony Pollard in Week 3, ending a franchise-long 26 game streak. A 17-yard run in the fourth quarter put Dowdle over the century mark for the first time in his career. He also had his first rushing touchdown of the season and a season-long 22-yard gain. And he did all this without two starters on the offensive line for most of the game (Zack Martin, Tyler Guyton). This came four days after an 86-yard outing against the Washington Commanders.

Most surprising performance: CeeDee Lamb, who entered as the NFL leader in receptions, had more drops than catches in the first half. He became the first Cowboy pass catcher with at least three drops in a half in the past 15 years, according to ESPN Research. He had two catches for 39 yards in the first half. Lamb saw his NFL record of 44 consecutive games with at least four receptions come to an end. Lamb had four drops in the first 11 games combined this season. -- Todd Archer

