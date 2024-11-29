Rico Dowdle muscles across the goal line to pad the Cowboys' lead in the third quarter. (0:17)

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without the Dallas Cowboys taking the field. "America's Team" faced the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and came out victorious 27-20.

Dallas and New York both entered the matchup with records under .500 and backups behind center. Cooper Rush started at quarterback for the Cowboys, while Drew Lock was the man for the Giants with Tommy DeVito out because of a forearm injury.

In the end, it didn't make a difference for New York, which struggled on offense for the majority of the game. The Cowboys forced two turnovers, including a pick-six in the second quarter that put them ahead for good. Dallas running back Rico Dowdle had a game-high 112 yards plus two touchdowns, while Rush threw for 195 yards and a score.

Lock made things interesting with a late rushing touchdown, cutting it to a one-possession game. But the Cowboys converted on a key third down to clinch their eighth straight victory against the Giants.

Here are the best moments from the Giants-Cowboys showdown.