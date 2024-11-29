Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's win over the Chicago Bears and will miss the rest of the season, according to multiple reports confirmed by ESPN.

Rodriguez started six games this year, recording 43 tackles and two sacks.

Perhaps to fill the void, the Lions are signing former Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander from the Broncos' practice squad, his agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Defensive end Josh Paschal's knee injury suffered vs. the Bears is not believed to be serious based on initial tests, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Paschal will require rehab, but the injury is not season-ending.