Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen described his bye week as "fantastic" on Wednesday. On Friday, he shared a bit more of why that was the case, posting on Instagram a photo of him proposing to his girlfriend, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

The caption included the date November 22, 2024 -- Friday of the Bills' bye week. Allen, 28, is pictured on one knee proposing to Steinfeld, 27, surrounded by a rose arch and candles in front of the ocean.

A variety of current and former Bills players expressed their support in the comments, including Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, who posted, "LT1 approves" with snowflake and heart emojis.

The Bills' bye week came after a win over the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo hosts the San Francisco 49ers -- the team Allen grew up supporting -- on Sunday night (8:20 ET, NBC).