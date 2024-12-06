Jordan Love, Christian Watson connect for 59 yards to set up Packers TD

DETROIT -- There's something about deep passes in Detroit and Christian Watson that seem to go hand in hand.
One year after he opened the Thanksgiving game with a 53-yard catch on the Packers' first play from scrimmage, quarterback Jordan Love opened the second half Thursday in similar fashion.
He's breaking free! 🎶— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 6, 2024
Pro Bowl vote 🗳️: https://t.co/JsfUV5geTn pic.twitter.com/SzXQXP29Hn
On the second play of the third quarter, Love perfectly placed a deep pass down the right side to Watson for a 59-yard gain that set up a 12-yard touchdown pass from Love to Tucker Kraft that cut the Lions lead to 17-14 less than two minutes in the half.
The Packers then took a 21-17 lead just two minutes later on a Josh Jacobs' 6-yard touchdown run after Keisean Nixon picked off Jared Goff.