Jordan Love, Christian Watson connect for 59 yards to set up Packers TD

DETROIT -- There's something about deep passes in Detroit and Christian Watson that seem to go hand in hand.

One year after he opened the Thanksgiving game with a 53-yard catch on the Packers' first play from scrimmage, quarterback Jordan Love opened the second half Thursday in similar fashion.

On the second play of the third quarter, Love perfectly placed a deep pass down the right side to Watson for a 59-yard gain that set up a 12-yard touchdown pass from Love to Tucker Kraft that cut the Lions lead to 17-14 less than two minutes in the half.

The Packers then took a 21-17 lead just two minutes later on a Josh Jacobs' 6-yard touchdown run after Keisean Nixon picked off Jared Goff.