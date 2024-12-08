Open Extended Reactions

Despite his success replacing Kirk Cousins, quarterback Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings haven't had any discussions regarding a long-term contract, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Darnold, who is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, is playing on a one-year, $10 million contract. He became the Vikings' starter after rookie J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft, went on injured reserve in August because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Darnold, who was drafted third overall in 2018, has led the Vikings to a 10-2 record behind a career-best year. Through Week 13, Darnold ranks No. 4 in the NFL with 23 touchdown passes, No. 5 in yards per attempt (8.2) and No. 10 in total passing yards (2,952).

Before McCarthy's injury, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said in August that the rookie had done enough in training camp to demonstrate that "we've got our young franchise quarterback, I believe, in the building." McCarthy underwent a second surgery on his right knee in November and remains on track to return for the 2025 season.

Darnold faces off against Cousins and the 6-6 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.