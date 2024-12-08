Open Extended Reactions

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is expected to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns but the team wants to test his injured hamstring before the game to make sure he's good to go, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pickens popped up on the injury report Friday as questionable to play with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participation in practice but did speak to the media afterward.

The Steelers are aiming to avenge a loss last month to the Browns. Pickens made headlines after that game when he said he didn't think the Browns were "a good team at all." He also got into a scuffle with Cleveland defensive back Greg Newsome on the game's final play.

Pickens, the Steelers' top receiver, has 55 receptions for 850 yards and three touchdowns this season.