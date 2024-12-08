        <
          Vikings' Sam Darnold connects with Jordan Addison for 49-yard TD

          • Kevin Seifert, ESPN Staff WriterDec 8, 2024, 06:48 PM
          MINNEAPOLIS -- Somehow, Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison realized that quarterback Sam Darnold's deep pass was going to be significantly underthrown. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes did not.

          The result was a 49-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to Addison that pulled the Vikings even with the Falcons at 7-7 with 37 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

          It was Addison's third touchdown in the Vikings' past four games.

          It was Darnold's 24th touchdown pass of the season, on a play where he couldn't step into the throw because of a strong Falcons pass rush. Darnold directed each of his first three passes Sunday to Addison, who caught two of them for a total of 65 yards.