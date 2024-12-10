Stephen A. Smith explains where he takes issue with postgame comments made by Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones after the Cowboys' loss to the Bengals. (1:59)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will have surgery on his right knee, but owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas he was not sure when Overshown would return.

Multiple sources said after the Cowboys' 27-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that Overshown's injury was more than just a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday morning to determine the extent of the injury.

"I don't know at this time the time-date on his rehab," Jones said, "but I just can't tell you how bad I feel for him because he's just been through that mental and physical rehab on his other knee ... It's the toughest time for a player. And we all see the loss and know what it's going to mean for us in our remaining four games. Bottom line is it's really sad that he's having to have this surgery for him as an individual and obviously us as a team."

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown took a hit to the side of his right leg Monday night against the Bengals. Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Overshown took a hit to the side of his right leg on a 2-yard run by Chase Brown with 12:49 left in the game. He remained on the field unable to move his leg before the medical team arrived to treat him. He immediately went to the locker room for more examination.

Coach Mike McCarthy said after the game it's "of a serious nature," and "it's not good." Overshown missed his rookie season in 2023 with a torn ACL in his left knee.

"I think the whole sideline felt that because it didn't look good," McCarthy said. "It definitely hit a lot of the guys."

Edge rusher Micah Parsons had tears in his eyes after the game when talking about Overshown.

"I cried," he said. "It's like my little bro, bro. He doesn't deserve that either. He really don't. Just to understand what he's going to go through and to be there for him physically, mentally. It's just so challenging because of the year he was having. I really just don't think that's fair either."

Overshown is the Cowboys' second-leading tackler and became just the third Cowboy since 1982 to record at least five sacks, an interception (which he returned for a touchdown), a fumble recovery and a forced fumble in the same season, joining DeMarcus Ware (2006) and Greg Ellis (1999).

"We're praying for him because a lot of us, honestly, we've been injured," cornerback Jourdan Lewis said. "We understand what he's going through. We're going to stay with him because we know he's a heck of a football player."

Overshown will be the 13th Cowboys player on injured reserve, joining the likes of quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin, who is scheduled for surgery this week on his right ankle.