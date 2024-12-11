Former Alabama coach Nick Saban explains why strength of schedule is so important and offers suggestions for improving the College Football Playoff selection process in the future. (4:28)

The Miami Hurricanes will play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against the Iowa State Cyclones on Dec. 28 -- which led to jokes inside the Los Angeles Rams locker room.

When Rams safety (and Miami alum) Kamren Kinchens approached his locker on Tuesday, he found a rather sweet surprise waiting for him. Linebacker Jared Verse was waiting for Kinchens to find an assortment of Pop-Tarts at his locker.

Aye better than home 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/itsCmfNXtK — Kamren Kinchens⁵ (@KKinchens5) December 10, 2024

"The Pop-Tart Bowl, man y'all boys are about to go stupid in there," Verse joked while recording Kinchens.

With the flavors of cookies and cream, blueberry and s'mores Pop-Tarts (among others), Kinchens embraced the sweet feeling of his alma mater being included in a bowl game after the Hurricanes finished their regular season 10-2.

Kinchens embraced the bid, and the Pop-Tarts-filled locker, by saying: "Pop tart bowl here we come."

He then trolled Verse, who was a standout from 2021 to 2023 for the Florida State Seminoles, who won't be playing in a bowl game after a 2-10 season.

"Better than being at home 2-10 tho," Kinchens wrote in the post.

Kinchens recorded 162 total tackles in three seasons with the Hurricanes before being selected as the 99th pick of the 2024 NFL draft.