HENDERSON. Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders backup defensive end Charles Snowden was arrested Tuesday and faces a first-offense misdemeanor charge of "DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance," according to Nevada Justice Court records filed Wednesday.

According to KLAS 8 News Now, Snowden was not required to appear in court after his arrest or to post bond, nor did he have a probable cause hearing before his release and did not have an arraignment scheduled.

A status check was scheduled for April, though no attorney was listed to represent Snowden in the court record.

The Raiders did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Wednesday night.

Snowden, 26, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and had spent time on practice squads for the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Raiders. He appeared in two games with Chicago as a rookie before making his Raiders debut this season.

He has played in all 13 games, with seven starts, and has 1.5 sacks, including a game-sealing sack of the Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson in Week 4.