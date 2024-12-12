Open Extended Reactions

San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo plans to play Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams despite his sprained foot, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Guerendo, who is listed as questionable, insists he "feels good," sources said.

The 49ers (6-7) also have defensive end Nick Bosa (left hip, oblique) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) listed as questionable for an NFC West matchup they likely need to win to get back in the playoff hunt. The Niners ruled out left tackle Trent Williams (left ankle), safety Malik Mustapha (chest, shoulder) and guard Ben Bartch (high ankle sprain) on Wednesday.

Guerendo assumed the starting running back job following injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason. He rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns and chipped in two receptions for 50 yards Sunday against the Chicago Bears before exiting with his foot injury.

The rookie running back did not practice Monday or Tuesday but was upgraded to limited in Wednesday's walk-through.

If Guerendo were limited, Patrick Taylor Jr. would be next in line for work out of the backfield with practice squad back Ke'Shawn Vaughn and recently added Israel Abanikanda also available as options.

Before departing against the Bears, Guerendo etched himself into the 49ers record books with his successful first start. He became the fourth player in franchise history to have 100-plus scrimmage yards and at least two touchdowns in his first start, joining Carlos Hyde (2015), Earl Cooper (1980) and Hugh McElhenny (1952).

