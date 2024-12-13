Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Take it how you will.

That was the gist of what Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had to say as he walked past reporters and back into the visiting locker room at AT&T Stadium following the team's recent victory against the Dallas Cowboys. Just a few minutes earlier, Burrow surprisingly went out of his way to make a definitive statement about wide receiver Tee Higgins.

In his mind, Higgins will be part of the team's future moving forward, something that seemed unlikely given Cincinnati's future roster construction. Not only is Burrow under a contract that pays him $55 million annually, but wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is also eyeing a record-breaking deal that could be paid out at any moment.

Once Burrow asserted his stance publicly, the idea that Higgins could come back seemed much more likely. And in his midweek news conference two days later, he doubled down on that sentiment when asked about his feeling if Higgins isn't back for next season.

"I'd be very disappointed in that," Burrow said.

Higgins' hopes of a deal could be bolstered by a recent change. He is no longer represented by agent David Mulugheta. Mulugheta also represented former Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, who did not reach an agreement with Cincinnati and eventually signed a long-term deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Bates nearly made the All-Pro team last season, and this year, he leads all safeties with four forced fumbles.

The feasibility remains to be seen. But the numbers and comments from those involved show there is a pathway if the Bengals want to try to keep their star trio together.

Joe Burrow sounded confident that Tee Higgins will remain in Cincinnati, but Burrow's contract and the one expected for Ja'Marr Chase will need to be navigated to clear space. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Building around a big QB contract

A couple of years ago, Burrow famously said he believed the championship window was going to last his whole career. But common logic in the NFL states: It's much easier to build a championship-caliber roster when the quarterback is on a rookie contract and isn't one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

The five-year extension Burrow signed in 2023 averages $55 million a year. However, Burrow has previously indicated that there are ways to rework his contract to accommodate big contracts for other players in the future. The deal is structured similarly to the ones that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, both of whom were also drafted in 2020, signed before Burrow inked his own extension.

There's also a scenario in which Burrow can restructure his deal to essentially defer some of his future salary into a later roster bonus, which could free up cash in the short term in order to accommodate Higgins and Chase.

Each year, the Bengals must pick up an option in March to extend his contract an additional year, until it finally ends in 2032. This year, his $55 million option bonus was converted to a roster bonus that can be prorated, according to a league source.

The Higgins and Chase combo

The major reason signing Higgins is a big question is because of what's looming on the horizon for the Bengals' WR1. Chase was a hold-in during training camp -- he attended but did not participate in team drills -- as he attempted to sign a long-term extension. The Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson set the market in June with a four-year deal worth $140 million, including $110 million guaranteed. Both were records for non-quarterbacks. Chase said if he were going to beat Jefferson's deal, he wanted to "beat the s---" out of it.

Given what Burrow is currently making, that could put a squeeze on the rest of the roster. But on Wednesday, Chase indicated it is feasible for Cincinnati to find a way to pay both Higgins and Chase.

"It's possible," Chase said cryptically.

Like Burrow, he understands how important Higgins has been to what the Bengals have accomplished over the past few years with back-to-back deep playoff runs in 2021 and 2022.

"I feel like Tee deserves to be here," Chase said. "He wants to be here. But at the end of the day, that's out of my control. I just hope for the best for him. I hope he can stay and we can keep this going."

Fitting it all together

The salary cap number for 2025 remains unknown. But there are a few things that could help the Bengals when the league eventually distributes that number to all 32 teams.

For starters, Cincinnati is currently projected to roll over $8.9 million in cap space to next season. According to Roster Management System, the Bengals are projected to have $54.4 million in cap space for next year.

Trey Hendrickson has a league-leading 12.5 sacks and will be looking for a new deal. AP Photo/Jeff Dean

And that number could grow. Cincinnati will have key veterans approaching the final years of their contracts. If the Bengals decided to cut defensive end Sam Hubbard, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and offensive guard Alex Cappa, Cincinnati could gain $28.1 million in cap space for 2025, according to Roster Management System. That savings, including the current rollover amount, would give Cincinnati an extra $37 million for next season alone.

And that money not only could help extend Higgins and Chase but also help improve a defense that has struggled this season.

There is also a contract situation with defensive end Trey Hendrickson that needs to be resolved. Hendrickson, who leads the NFL with 12.5 sacks, is still looking for a new deal after his trade request last offseason season was denied. His contract expires after next season.

"That is something that will be evaluated this offseason," Burrow said about fitting everything together. "We'll see after the season and talk, have those discussions about what we feel needs to happen."