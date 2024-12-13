Patrick Mahomes explains why he is not a fan of the congested Chiefs schedule over the next few weeks. (0:23)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Wide receiver Hollywood Brown will practice Friday for the first time with the Kansas City Chiefs since an August injury knocked him out of their lineup, a source said.

Brown suffered a sternoclavicular injury after being tackled on the Chiefs' first play of the preseason in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brown had surgery and was placed on the injured reserve list, but the Chiefs held out hope he would return at some point this season.

Kansas City has a three-week window in which to activate Brown from injured reserve. While he is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Browns in Cleveland, he reasonably could return as soon as a Week 16 game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brown was the Chiefs' big free agent addition this year. Kansas City was counting on Brown and first-round draft pick Xavier Worthy to help boost its passing game.

Rashee Rice, the Chiefs' top wide receiver, injured his knee in a Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers and is out for the season. Worthy leads the Chiefs' wide receivers with 38 catches for 448 yards and four touchdowns.