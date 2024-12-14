Open Extended Reactions

Las Vegas Raiders three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby, who already has been ruled out of Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons, will undergo arthroscopic ankle surgery that likely will end his 2024 season, league sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Crosby will meet Monday with Dr. Rob Anderson and undergo the arthroscopic surgery that will determine whether further surgery is needed and how much damage he's suffered to the ankle, which he initially hurt in Week 2 at Baltimore.

Crosby has played this season with the same ankle injury that now needs at least one surgery, and possibly two depending on what Monday's procedure shows. But doctors believe the extent of the injury could be worse than initially thought, which is why Crosby is not expected to play again this season.

The Raiders (2-11) already have been eliminated from postseason contention, and Crosby will begin rehabbing with an eye on the 2025 season. The question will be whether it's for the Raiders.

Multiple teams inquired about Crosby with Las Vegas leading up to or at the NFL trade deadline in November. The Raiders refused to entertain any team's interest, and owner Mark Davis even told ESPN: "We're Not Trading Maxx Crosby. Before Or After the Trade Deadline!!!"

Still, it won't stop other teams from approaching the Raiders again this offseason as they attempt to rebuild their roster around whichever quarterback they draft for the 2025 season.

Crosby will turn 28 in August and is entering the prime of his career, which will be attractive to other teams -- or Las Vegas if it does keep him.