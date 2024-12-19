How to watch Gunnar, Boomer Esiason 'E60' on cystic fibrosis

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN "E60" is proud to present "Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunnar Esiason Story", a film documenting the transformative journey of a father, his son and the quest to change lives.

Boomer Esiason, former NFL MVP with the Cincinnati Bengals, has lived his life in the spotlight. For more than three decades, his most important role has been off the field -- leading a personal crusade to find a cure for a deadly disease and save his son's life.

Gunnar Esiason was just 2 years old when he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF), a genetic disease that causes the lungs to fill with mucus, making breathing difficult. At the time, the average life expectancy for someone with CF was around 30 years.

In 1993, Boomer Esiason launched The Boomer Esiason Foundation, which has since raised more than $175 million to support the fight against CF and to find a cure for Gunnar and others living with the disease.

"Second Wind" explores groundbreaking advancements in cystic fibrosis treatment, the challenges faced by families affected by the disease, and a father's unyielding determination to secure a future for his son.

When is "Second Wind" airing?

"Second Wind" debuts Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and will be available immediately after the initial airing for on-demand streaming on ESPN+.

Who else appears in "Second Wind"?

In addition to interviews with Boomer and Gunnar, fans can look forward to footage with:

Cheryl Esiason - Gunnar's mom

Sydney Martin - Gunnar's sister

Darcy Esiason - Gunnar's wife

Fredrick Van Goor, Ph.D. - Head of CF research at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Emily DiMango - Director of the Columbia University Gunnar Esiason Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program

Cris Collinsworth - Boomer's teammate with the Bengals, friend, and fellow broadcaster

Phil Simms - Former Giants QB and broadcaster with Boomer

Logan McGovern - Pro lacrosse player with CF and Boomer Esiason Foundation Athlete

How can fans learn more about the Boomer Esiason Foundation?

To date, the foundation has raised over $175 million and works to provide educational and financial resources to help people living with cystic fibrosis in the here and now. To check out more information, visit esiason.org.