INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- In a game that saw something that hadn't happened in the NFL in 48 years, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers ended Thursday night's game in the same place they started -- on the verge of making the playoffs.

The Chargers overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat the Broncos 34-27 at SoFi Stadium, delaying Denver's playoff return for at least another week while clinching the head-to-head tiebreaker in case the teams have the same record at the end of the season.

Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 284 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Chargers, whose defense gave up three first-half touchdowns but stiffened in the second half. Meanwhile, the Broncos were plagued by ill-timed penalties and are still waiting to clinch their first playoff berth since 2015.

Here are the most important things to know from Thursday night for both teams:

The cliché of a "must-win game" used by football aficionados felt fitting for the Chargers on Thursday. Not only had they lost two straight games, but they were falling out of the playoff race, sliding down to the seventh and final playoff spot.

The night began with the Chargers looking like they would experience another letdown in front of a prime-time audience, something their fan base has grown accustomed to over the years, as the Broncos got out to a 21-7 lead. But Herbert and the Chargers had other plans. L.A., which has been one of the worst second-half teams in the NFL this season, outscored the Broncos 21-6 in the final two quarters.

Thursday's win is perhaps the most significant of the Jim Harbaugh era in L.A. After only five wins last season, the victory moves the Chargers to sixth in the AFC and in pole position to be back in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

QB breakdown: It's been an inconsistent season for Herbert. Injuries have kept him from getting in a rhythm, but he has had stretches where he looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Thursday saw both sides of the quarterback, as Herbert threw an uncharacteristic interception deep in Broncos territory late in the first half before making innumerable tough throws in the second, including a highlight-worthy throw rolling left with a defender draped on his body to Derius Davis to give the Chargers their first lead at 27-24 in the fourth quarter.

Herbert finished 23-of-30 with 284 yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. It was a reminder of Herbert's talent and the version of him the Chargers hope to get moving forward.

Troubling trend: The Chargers were considered one of the NFL's best defenses for much of this season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put 40 points on them in a Week 15 pasting. The struggles continued Thursday night, as the Broncos scored on their first three drives, but the Chargers' defense tightened up, allowing just six points for the remainder of the game.

Surprising performance: Running back Gus Edwards had far and away his best game as a Charger, finishing with 11 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Edwards' 43-yard run in the fourth quarter effectively ended the game, setting up Herbert's game-clinching touchdown pass to Hassan Haskins. The 43-yarder was tied for the second-longest run of Edwards' career. -- Kris Rhim

Next game: at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 28)

In the be-careful-what-you-wish-for department, the Broncos gave the enthusiastic thumbs-up to being the first team flexed into a Thursday night game and the first team to play two Thursday night road games in a season.

They did it because coach Sean Payton liked the idea that the Cincinnati Bengals -- the Broncos' next opponent -- would be flexed out of the slot and the Broncos would have a longer week to prepare for next week's game. But the Broncos didn't handle the business right in front of them.

With Denver having a chance to clinch its first playoff spot since the franchise's Super Bowl 50 win, the Chargers rallied to get the win and sweep the Broncos. That loss moves the Broncos down to the No. 7 and final playoff spot in the AFC behind the Chargers. The Broncos have next Saturday's game in Cincinnati and the regular-season finale at home to the Kansas City Chiefs in front of them.

The Broncos had leads of 21-10 and 24-13, but a smattering of defensive penalties in the second half -- including an unnecessary roughness penalty on linebacker Justin Strnad for a hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on what turned out to be the Chargers' go-ahead drive -- were costly. The offense also slumped in the second half, delaying Denver's playoff return by at least a few more days.

Describe the game in two words: Didn't listen. Payton had written on his call sheet: "Run It!'' And despite the Broncos' early success on the ground -- they ran the ball on seven of 10 plays to score a touchdown on their opening possession, they ran it just 14 times the remainder of the game. Payton continues to struggle to find a rhythm in the run game even as he continues to say how important it will be for the Broncos.

Troubling trend: Week after week, Payton has lamented the impact of untimely Broncos penalties. That was an issue again Thursday night, as the Chargers got nine points directly as a result of penalties. Cornerback Tremon Smith was flagged for fair catch interference on what would have been the last play of the first half. Instead, Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker made a 57-yard fair catch free kick to end the half.

Linebacker Justin Strnad was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a late hit on Herbert on what was a stop on a third-and-13 deep in Broncos territory. Instead of settling for a field goal attempt, the Chargers scored a touchdown on the next play. Then edge rusher Jonathon Cooper was flagged for a horse-collar tackle early in the fourth quarter that kept a Chargers drive going -- the Broncos also had two offside penalties on the same drive -- when Denver desperately needed the ball back.

QB breakdown: Bo Nix came into Thursday having thrown five interceptions in the previous two games. He had a close call in the third quarter, as running back Javonte Williams hung on to the ball just long enough before Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. wrestled it away from him on the ground.

But while the end result wasn't what he wanted, as the Broncos' offense sputtered in the second half, Nix had zero turnovers on 29-of-40 passing for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Nix led Denver to three touchdown drives to open the game, one of which was set up by a 53-yard catch-and-run completion to Marvin Mims Jr., the team's second completion of more than 50 yards this season. -- Jeff Legwold

Next game: at Cincinnati Bengals (4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 28)