INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Cameron Dicker made the longest fair catch free kick in NFL history at the end of the second quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers' 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Dicker made the 57-yarder on the seldom-used play, which allows a team that has just made a fair catch to attempt a field goal without the opponent trying to block it. The kick shortened the Broncos' lead to 21-13 at the half and proved to be a spark for the Chargers, who outscored Denver 21-6 over the next two quarters.

The longest previous fair catch free kick was a 52-yarder by Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers in 1962.

The Chargers looked as if they would go into halftime down 11 points after quarterback Justin Herbert was intercepted by cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine late in the first half. But a quick three-and-out by the Broncos offense and a fair catch interference penalty on Denver cornerback Tremon Smith gave Los Angeles an untimed down to end the half.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh chose to take the fair catch free kick, which by rule is attempted from where a fair catch was called or has been awarded as the result of a penalty. Typically, teams signal for fair catches well out of field goal range, so the strategy is not commonplace.

Dicker lauded special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken postgame, telling reporters that he prepares the team weekly for such a scenario. Dicker said he didn't know the rule until he met Ficken in 2022.

The last fair catch kick attempt was by Carolina's Joey Slye in 2019 against the Buccaneers. He missed the 60-yard attempt.

Each Friday, Dicker said the specialists watch Slye's kick. Still, Dicker admitted he never thought he would attempt one in a game.

"It was awesome," Dicker said. "It was funny to be in that scenario and just be like, 'Huh, there's no lineup there. This looks a little weird,' but it was really cool."

Harbaugh said the free kick is his favorite football rule and that he had been waiting for the chance to try one all season.

This isn't the first time Harbaugh has had his team attempt such a kick. In 2013, as coach of the San Francisco 49ers, he had Phil Dawson try a 71-yard fair catch kick, but he missed.

"This is our chance; this is our moment," Harbaugh said of his thought process. "I wanted to try it from 65 [yards]."

On the sideline, Chargers players shared collective confusion. Herbert thought he would attempt a Hail Mary, and others realized that they didn't know as much about football as they thought.

"Everybody was trying to figure out what was going on," outside linebacker Bud Dupree said. "We knew he could make it. We just didn't understand. Was it going to be a two-point or three-point, or did we get the ball on the 1? We didn't know."

Added running back Gus Edwards: "Man, I don't know whose idea it was to kick that, but they know ball. I was confused as s---. I ain't ever seen that before."

There have been at least 29 fair catch free kicks recorded during the regular season, according to quirkyresearch.com. The last known player to make a fair catch free kick was Ray Wersching of the San Diego Chargers in 1976.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said his team prepares for such scenarios in practice and that Smith's penalty "wasn't smart."

With the win, the Chargers swept the season series with the Broncos for the first time since 2010. They can clinch a playoff berth with a loss or tie by the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

"Get some rest, recovery, but then we've got to attack," Harbaugh said. "We still have games to win."

The Chargers close the regular season with trips to the New England Patriots (3-11) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-12).