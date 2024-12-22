        <
          Lions WR Jameson Williams catches 82-yard TD from Jared Goff

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNDec 22, 2024, 07:08 PM
          CHICAGO -- Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams delivered the longest touchdown of his NFL career against the Chicago Bears on his mother Tianna's birthday.

          Williams sprinted up the field to catch an 82-yard touchdown from quarterback Jared Goff with 12:49 remaining in the second quarter to help push the Lions ahead 20-0.

          The 82-yarder is the second-longest pass play of Goff's career and his longest since he was with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, when he connected with Robert Woods for a 94-yard TD against Houston.

          For Williams, it was his fourth touchdown reception of 50-plus yards this season, joining Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (2011) and Cloyce Box (1950) as the only players in franchise history to do so.