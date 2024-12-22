Seahawks' Geno Smith throws 25-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf

Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb offered a mea culpa earlier this week after the least productive game of DK Metcalf's season, saying he needed to get the star receiver more opportunities even with all the defensive attention he commands.

"Last week, this was probably the first time after a game on the next day where I talked to him and I really -- it bothered me, it pissed me off that I couldn't get him the ball more," Grubb said Thursday in the wake of Metcalf only getting three targets in Seattle's loss to the Green Bay Packers. "A guy like that, you've got to find ways to get him the football."

On the Seahawks' second drive against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Grubb found a way, dialing up a go ball to Metcalf that resulted in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith. Smith was 5-of-5 for 71 yards on that drive.

Metcalf's touchdown, which came on his first target of the game, tied the score at 7-7 after the Vikings found the end zone on their opening drive.

Smith later threw an 18-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba to cut the Vikings' lead to 17-14,.