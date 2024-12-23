Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- For the first time since his Week 4 ankle injury, tight end Luke Musgrave will be active for the Green Bay Packers and is expected to play in Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Musgrave was added to the active roster just hours before Monday's game at Lambeau Field. He is expected to be on a limited snap count after returning to practice less than two weeks ago.

The 2023 second-round pick underwent ankle surgery after getting his left leg rolled on against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 29. He suited up for Green Bay's next game, although he did not take the field in that Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams, and then practiced one time the following week before the Packers finally shut him down prior to having surgery.

The Packers picked both Musgrave and fellow tight end Tucker Kraft (third round) in the same draft in the hopes they could play both together in two-tight end sets. However, the pair have been on the field at the same time for just 125 plays.

"It'll be great to get those guys out there again together," Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said last week. "I think they're both very talented players and they both have different skill sets, which is cool, but they're both tough kids you can use in the run and the pass game. It's fun to have those guys."

The Packers also elevated safety Omar Brown on Monday from the practice squad for the game against the Saints.