Patriots' Drake Maye throws spectacular 36-yard TD pass to DeMario Douglas

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Not much was going right for the New England Patriots in the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but Drake Maye's 36-yard touchdown pass to receiver DeMario Douglas late in the second quarter gave them a much-needed spark.

One key to the play was Maye's cadence, which drew the Chargers offside, allowing for a free play.

The rookie then took advantage, even in the face of pressure. Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa had sliced through untouched and was in Maye's face when the quarterback uncorked a high-arcing throw down the middle of the field. Douglas was running a deep route up the right side and adjusted to catch the ball at the goal line before rolling into the end zone.

The ensuing extra point helped cut the Chargers' lead to 17-7.

With at least one passing touchdown pass in his eighth straight game, Maye established a Patriots record for a rookie.

Maye also has three touchdown passes this season of at least 35 air yards, the most such touchdown passes by a Patriots quarterback in a season since Tom Brady (3) in 2009.