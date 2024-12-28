Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After missing last week because of a hamstring injury, San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo is set to play Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

Guerendo, who has been listed as limited in practice this week with foot and hamstring issues, had no injury designation on Saturday's injury report.

"It was good to have him back," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We had a full-speed practice yesterday and he looked good so looks like no hold backs. He's good to go."

After a slew of injuries at running back, which has put Christian McCaffrey (knee), Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) and Jordan Mason (ankle) on injured reserve, Guerendo stepped into the starting role against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 8.

Guerendo rushed for 135 yards on 31 carries over those two weeks but came out of the loss against the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring issue in addition to a foot sprain.

With Guerendo out last week, the Niners started Patrick Taylor Jr. against the Miami Dolphins. Taylor had eight carries for 24 yards and one catch for 1 yard in that game.

Guerendo's expected return means the Niners will have Taylor and Israel Abanikanda available as backups, with Ke'Shawn Vaughn available to be called up from the practice squad.

The bigger question for the Niners this week appears to be who will be blocking for Guerendo and quarterback Brock Purdy. San Francisco ruled out guard Aaron Banks (knee) and tackle Spencer Burford (calf) on Saturday after placing starting left tackle Trent Williams (left ankle) and his backup Jaylon Moore (quad) on injured reserve earlier this week.

Banks is slated to join them on injured reserve by Monday afternoon. Right tackle Colton McKivitz is also questionable with a knee injury, which means the 49ers could play Detroit with Charlie Heck and Austen Pleasants, both of whom have been signed from other teams' practice squads in the past 11 days, as the starting tackle duo.

At minimum, Heck and Pleasants will be active on Monday night, which is also the expectation for center/guard Matt Hennessy, who signed from Atlanta's practice squad on Thursday.

"Having three guys up who were on other teams' practice squads last week, the continuity is obviously not there and just them not being in the building with verbiage and things like that is a big challenge," Shanahan said. "They've done a good job of working, getting in here the day before Christmas, working on Christmas, trying to catch up and do that stuff. They've had a solid week of practice.

"There's still more time to the game and those guys will be working mentally to get ready but any time you're new and you haven't been out there much, it's always a challenge."

Elsewhere on the injury report, the 49ers ruled out linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf) and defensive end Robert Beal Jr. (ankle). Safety Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle), linebacker Tatum Bethune (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal) join McKivitz as questionable. Ward did not practice on Saturday for personal reasons but Shanahan indicated it was good news, noting that "nothing bad happened."