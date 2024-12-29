Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Kyren Williams started the scoring for the Los Angeles Rams late in the second quarter on Saturday night with a 1-yard touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals.

The touchdown was Williams' 16th of the season, 14 rushing and two receiving. He has 14 of the Rams' 15 rushing touchdowns this season (93%). According to ESPN Research, that would be the highest percentage of a team's rushing touchdowns in a season since Josh Jacobs scored all 12 of the Raiders' rushing touchdowns in 2022.

The play was set up by a long quarterback scramble by Matthew Stafford. On second-and-10, Stafford scrambled 12 yards to the Arizona 4 to set up first-and-goal.

The touchdown gave the Rams a 7-0 lead.