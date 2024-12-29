        <
        >

          Matthew Stafford scramble sets up Kyren Williams TD

          • Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff WriterDec 29, 2024, 02:36 AM
            Close
              Sarah Barshop covers the Los Angeles Rams for ESPN. She joined ESPN in 2016 to cover the Green Bay Packers for ESPN Milwaukee. She then moved to Houston to cover the Texans. She came to ESPN after working as a writer and editor for Sports Illustrated. You can follow her on Twitter @sarahbarshop.
            Follow on X

          INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Kyren Williams started the scoring for the Los Angeles Rams late in the second quarter on Saturday night with a 1-yard touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals.

          The touchdown was Williams' 16th of the season, 14 rushing and two receiving. He has 14 of the Rams' 15 rushing touchdowns this season (93%). According to ESPN Research, that would be the highest percentage of a team's rushing touchdowns in a season since Josh Jacobs scored all 12 of the Raiders' rushing touchdowns in 2022.

          The play was set up by a long quarterback scramble by Matthew Stafford. On second-and-10, Stafford scrambled 12 yards to the Arizona 4 to set up first-and-goal.

          The touchdown gave the Rams a 7-0 lead.