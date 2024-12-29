HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders were delayed several hours Saturday for their morning charter flight to New Orleans because of a mechanical issue on their plane. The team had to wait for a second plane later in the evening.

The Raiders held their pregame team meetings, normally done at the hotel after the road team's arrival, at their facility while waiting for the plane issues to resolve.

The Raiders did not depart Las Vegas until about 7 p.m. PT and they are scheduled to kick off against the Saints at 12 p.m. CT Sunday.

A tornado warning and a flash flood warning were issued for the New Orleans area Saturday night as storms rolled in.