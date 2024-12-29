Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- While no longer in control of their playoff destiny and needing some help from the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing their part, taking a 27-7 head in the first half against the Carolina Panthers.

After Mike Evans hauled in a 2-yard grab from quarterback Baker Mayfield on the opening drive, rookie running back Bucky Irving took a screen pass 42 yards to the Carolina 1-yard line.

Evans then hauled in a 1-yard pass working against Caleb Farley.

Then just before halftime, rookie wideout Jalen McMillan hauled in a 10-yard touchdown grab on a post route, giving him his fourth straight game with a touchdown, tied for the fourth-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

It's Evans 24th career game with multiple receiving touchdowns, tying Davante Adams for the most in the league since 2014, while Irving's 1,377 scrimmage yards are the most among all NFL rookies. With Evans' second touchdown, he surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famers Tim Brown and Don Hutson (105) for the 21st most total touchdowns in NFL history.