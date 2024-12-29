Eagles' CJ Gardner-Johnson scores pick-six off Cooper Rush

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson quickly made amends.

A week after getting ejected for multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in a loss to the Washington Commanders, Johnson made an instant impact against the Dallas Cowboys, taking an interception 69 yards for a touchdown on the Cowboys' opening possession of Week 17.

Gardner-Johnson jumped a Cooper Rush pass intended for receiver Brandin Cooks, secured the pick and then raced down the right sideline for the score to put Philadelphia up 7-0. It marked Philadelphia's first defensive touchdown of the season.

Gardner-Johnson was flagged twice last week for taunting, leading to his ejection in the second half. His absence was felt, as Jayden Daniels and the Commanders got hot and upended the Eagles 36-33, handing Philadelphia its first loss in 11 games.

With Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sidelined with a concussion, Gardner-Johnson was tasked with breaking down the team pregame. He went on to make one of his biggest contributions of the season.