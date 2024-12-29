Baker Mayfield spots Jalen McMillan in the end zone to pad the Buccaneers' lead vs. the Panthers. (0:18)

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting cornerback Jamel Dean was ruled out after injuring his knees just before halftime in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Dean was originally ruled as questionable to return before being downgraded. He was replaced by second-year cornerback Josh Hayes.

Dean was added to the injury report Thursday with injuries to both knees and was limited both Thursday and Friday in practice.

Dean had already spent four weeks on injured reserve this season with a hamstring injury -- one of several injuries suffered by members of the Bucs' secondary. The team is already without All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., but did get fellow starting safety Jordan Whitehead back on Sunday from a torn pectoral injury.