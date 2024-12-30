Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan wants a 15th season in the NFL, even if it's not with the team that drafted him.

Jordan, who was picked No. 24 by the Saints in the 2011 NFL draft, is part of a dwindling group of active players from that class. He is under contract with the Saints through the 2025 season after signing an extension in 2023, and acknowledged upon signing the deal that he would like to play through at least his 15th season.

That mindset clearly hasn't changed for Jordan, 35, who said he enjoys the game as much as he ever has. Jordan, the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate, is also a longtime team captain.

"How many practices have I taken off this year? ... How many times did you see me take off on practice during training camp? How many training camp practice did I miss? I think they forced me to take three days off," Jordan said. "I love this game, so until my love runs dry or they tell me differently, I'm here. ... I'm still loving practice and I don't think that's ever going to change for me. I still love the small, finer details of being a defensive end. I still enjoy breaking down a tight end."

Jordan said he didn't spend much time focusing on the fact that Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders could be his last home game in New Orleans. But there were signs the possibility was on his mind.

"You never know what's going to happen," Jordan said after the game. "As much as I feel like I can play three, four more years ... whatever it is, I don't know what's going to happen in the future."

Jordan's extended family, including his father Steve Jordan, a longtime tight end for the Minnesota Vikings, were all in attendance. Jordan also signed autographs for fans after the game in what he said was a show of appreciation for the fans who continued to show up during a losing season.

"The city of New Orleans has always rocked with us. Even in a piss-poor season like this one, there's still all ... the maw maws and the paw paws and the parrains out there taking care of us. So I got nothing but love for it. So I was just trying to show a little appreciation and if it is the last one then I'm going to go out my way anyway," Jordan said.

He also lingered on the field with his family long after the game ended. Saints players and their families gather on the field after every home game, but Jordan and linebacker Demario Davis, who is also 35, stayed on the field the longest, taking pictures together and hanging around until at least two hours after the game ended.

Jordan is scheduled to count $20 million against the salary cap in 2025 with $1.5 million of his base salary guaranteed. Jordan began the season with a diminishing role under Saints coach Dennis Allen and defensive line coach Todd Grantham.

That changed when the Saints fired Allen earlier in the season and promoted special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who moved Grantham to a new role and promoted Brian Young to defensive line coach. Jordan's snap counts rose dramatically after the move and he has had three sacks in the past three games.

"The best thing I can say about Cam is he's the same guy every day. He's got a phenomenal attitude. Phenomenal approach," Rizzi said. "He is as professional as they come. ... I hope he keeps playing and I hope this isn't his last game at home, but I haven't seen anything different out of that guy."

Jordan said he'll let his play in the latter half of the season speak for itself when it comes to playing next season.

"If I don't have a job, maybe my play wasn't good. ... You turn on the film, you tell me where I slowed down and we'll talk about it," Jordan said.

When asked if he would consider a possible pay cut to stay with the Saints next year, Jordan said he'd leave that to his agent to decide.

"That's what agents are for," Jordan said. "Me, I'm willing to work. I love being a part of the city. The Saints have been the only home I've known, so if you want to shut that door for me, you're going to have to shut it for me because I'm not going to do it to myself. As much as I bleed, I think I only bleed black and gold, but if you force me to go bleed somewhere else, a soldier fights wherever, whenever, however."