Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Alec Pierce got the Indianapolis Colts on the board early against the Jacksonville Jaguars with another big play.

He caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco on the Colts' third play of the day. Pierce beat cornerback Montaric Brown in one-on-one coverage down the sideline.

Alec Pierce doing what Alec Pierce does.



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/jlpWEAErlp — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 5, 2025

The Colts came out firing versus the Jaguars' secondary, with completions of 21 and nine yards before the touchdown. Pierce entered the game leading the NFL in yards per catch with 21.9, and he bumped that up to 22.4 with a single reception.

This was Pierce's seventh reception of 40-plus yards this season, which is the second most in the NFL behind Ja'Marr Chase (eight), per ESPN Research. It's the most such receptions by a Colts receiver in a single season since at least 2000.