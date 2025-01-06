        <
        >

          Rams RB Blake Corum will miss postseason after breaking arm

          play
          Rams come up short on 4th down, fall into 4th seed (0:30)

          Jimmy Garoppolo can't connect on 4th down as the Rams lose to the Seahawks and drop into the NFC's 4th seed. (0:30)

          • Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff WriterJan 6, 2025, 01:38 AM
            Close
              Sarah Barshop covers the Los Angeles Rams for ESPN. She joined ESPN in 2016 to cover the Green Bay Packers for ESPN Milwaukee. She then moved to Houston to cover the Texans. She came to ESPN after working as a writer and editor for Sports Illustrated. You can follow her on Twitter @sarahbarshop.
            Follow on X

          INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Blake Corum fractured his right forearm in Sunday's game and will miss the postseason, coach Sean McVay said.

          Corum started in Los Angeles' 30-25 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, as the Rams rested the majority of their offensive starters with a playoff spot clinched. He had two carries for 10 yards before the injury.

          "He's a tough, resilient guy," McVay said. "He's going to be a really good player for us for a long time, but he will miss the postseason."

          The Rams drafted Corum in the third round. He had 58 carries for 207 yards in 17 games this season.

          With their loss to Seattle and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory Sunday, the Rams fell to the No. 4 seed in the NFC. The NFC West champion Rams will host the loser of the Sunday night matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.