INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Blake Corum fractured his right forearm in Sunday's game and will miss the postseason, coach Sean McVay said.

Corum started in Los Angeles' 30-25 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, as the Rams rested the majority of their offensive starters with a playoff spot clinched. He had two carries for 10 yards before the injury.

"He's a tough, resilient guy," McVay said. "He's going to be a really good player for us for a long time, but he will miss the postseason."

The Rams drafted Corum in the third round. He had 58 carries for 207 yards in 17 games this season.

With their loss to Seattle and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory Sunday, the Rams fell to the No. 4 seed in the NFC. The NFC West champion Rams will host the loser of the Sunday night matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.