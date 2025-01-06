Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens are unsure whether they will have Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers for Saturday's wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Flowers injured his right knee early in the second quarter of Saturday's 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns and did not return to the game.

"It's not a season-ending injury," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "So it's just going to be day-to-day, try to do everything he can do to get back as soon as he can, and we'll see where that takes us."

Flowers was injured about three minutes into the second quarter Saturday, when he was falling forward on a 12-yard catch. His right leg whipped against Ravens guard Andrew Vorhees just as Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate hit Flowers' right knee.

A first-round draft pick in 2023, Flowers has proved durable in his two-year career, missing one game to injury. He was sidelined for the 2023 regular-season finale with a calf injury.

Flowers' absence would be a significant loss for the NFL's No. 1 offense, as he was Lamar Jackson's No. 1 target, leading the Ravens with 74 catches for 1,059 yards.

The only other Ravens wide receiver who caught more than 15 passes this season is Rashod Bateman, who had 45 receptions for 756 yards and nine touchdowns. When Baltimore was without Flowers in the second half Saturday, Bateman made three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

"I think he's a tremendous player, tremendous athlete, tremendous competitor, excellent wide receiver," Harbaugh said of Bateman. "[He] brings a tremendous skill set to it. He's been playing at a high level all year, made big plays for us in that game this past week."

Harbaugh added: "And not just Rashod. I don't think it's just about one guy. It is everybody. We have a lot of weapons. We can move guys around different ways, scheme those guys up, and they can all make plays."

The Ravens believe they will get back two key offensive players this week from illness. Starting left guard Patrick Mekari was limited to six snaps Saturday, and backup running back Justice Hill was inactive.

"They're trending well," Harbaugh said. "So those guys will be much stronger this week than they were last week."

This season marked the first time in the Ravens' 29-year history that they finished ranked No. 1 in total offense. Baltimore became the first team in NFL history to record over 4,000 yards through the air and 3,000 yards on the ground in a single season.