Open Extended Reactions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears will begin the search to find their next head coach this week. One leading candidate has already earned considerable praise from quarterback Caleb Williams.

When asked Monday about his impressions of Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Williams highlighted how intrigued he was by watching the playcaller work opposite the Bears sideline in November and December.

"I think during our game, I would sit back and watch and try and learn something while I watch," Williams said. "It was fascinating to watch because he always had wrinkles for counters and things like that throughout the game. I think he's obviously done really well, so it'd be cool to see how that all goes down."

The Bears have reportedly requested to interview Johnson during Detroit's week off before the postseason. The Lions earned the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye after beating the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 in Week 18.

Williams pointed to specific plays that impressed him while watching Sunday night's NFC North showdown, including a pass thrown to Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the red zone.

"Just knowing how he's going to play and things like that and then go and kind of counter, I think he's done that all year, it's been really cool to watch," Williams said.

Ahead of the Bears' 34-17 loss to Detroit last month, Johnson offered similar praise over what he'd seen from Williams. In two games against the Lions, the No. 1 overall pick threw for 681 yards and five touchdowns without an interception.

"It's been difficult to just sit down and study every throw, but ... there's no question that this guy is talented," Johnson said in December. "I remember standing on the sideline last game and you can hear the ball whistle by you. He's got quite a fastball, has some creativity to him, can extend plays and is accurate down the field, as well. Like I said, I haven't really dove in and can't tell you much more beyond that, but he's been impressive from afar."

Though general manager Ryan Poles said last month that he wasn't sure what "specific" input Williams would have in the Bears' coaching search, his influence is clear.

What the rookie quarterback is hoping for is a coach who will challenge him.

"Whether it's pulling me aside and saying whatever -- having talks consistently," Williams said. "Maybe having a list of things, we want to accomplish, myself first -- that helps the team. From there help find ways to set goals. How ever it might work out, just challenge. Find ways to help better myself and better the team. Really excited about that. I would say any way, shape or form. I don't have an issue being challenged, I don't have an issue with speaking truth between the coach and I or whoever it may be. Whichever way it happens or shapes up is the way it goes."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears have requested interviews with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Interim head coach Thomas Brown will also receive a formal interview, according to Poles.

Brown said that if the Bears hire him as their next head coach, the offense will look "a lot different" than it did in 2024. Brown was running Shane Waldron's offense in eight games as the Bears' offensive playcaller -- three as offensive coordinator and five as Chicago's interim head coach -- and would plan to install his own system this offseason.

"The foundational piece is going to be different," Brown said. "Obviously understanding more about [Williams] and how he learns and how to communicate with him and what he needs to be at his best will be different because I have a chance to address that and approach that from day one. But also just overall his growth and development as far as a player will grow, so it would naturally be better because of that too."