The Broncos are close to reaching a deal with defensive tackle D.J. Jones at around $13 million per year, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday, as Denver tries to keep a core piece before free agency.

The Broncos signed Jones, 30, to a three-year, $30 million contract during free agency in 2022.

He benefited from Denver's upgrades overall in the defensive line over the past two seasons, starting with Zach Allen's arrival in free agency in 2023 and continuing with the trade for John Franklin-Myers and the signing of free agent Malcolm Roach last offseason.

Jones went on to have two of his most productive seasons overall. In 2023, he forced three fumbles with five tackles for loss from the interior, and last season his 42 tackles in a rotational role (40% of the defense's snaps) were the third most of his eight-year NFL career.

But as the Broncos added players each offseason, Jones saw his playing time decrease some. His 568 snaps in 2023 were a career high, but that total dipped to 465 this past season as Franklin-Myers and Roach each saw more time at defensive tackle.

Jones, a sixth-round pick in 2017, spent his first five NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He has 12 sacks, six forced fumbles and 248 tackles in 109 career games (94 starts).

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.