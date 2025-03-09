Open Extended Reactions

The Denver Broncos plan to re-sign quarterback Jarrett Stidham, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday.

Stidham, 28, signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Broncos in 2023, with coach Sean Payton wanting a veteran backup behind Russell Wilson.

Stidham eventually started the final two games of that season after Wilson was benched. The Broncos went 1-1 in those starts, with Stidham throwing for 496 yards and two touchdowns.

Stidham had expressed hope he could be Denver's starter in 2024. He entered training camp in a three-way battle for the job with first-round pick Bo Nix and Zach Wilson. That competition was quickly whittled to Stidham and Nix before any preseason games, and Payton then named Nix the starter just before the regular season began.

Nix went on to start all 17 games for Denver, which finished 10-7 and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Stidham, whom Payton credited for helping Nix's development, played just 14 snaps and did not attempt a pass all season.

Despite the lack of playing time, Stidham consistently has said he believes he can be a starter in the league.

Stidham was a fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2019. He spent two years in New England, then one with the Las Vegas Raiders before he joined Denver. He's appeared in 19 games total, with his other two starts coming with Las Vegas in 2022.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.