EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants star receiver Malik Nabers' status this summer will not be affected by the toe issue that caused him to miss spring practices, according to coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants expect Nabers to be ready for the start of training camp on July 22.

"He's doing good. No [concern]," Daboll said of being ready for camp.

Nabers did not participate in any of the practices open to the media during organized team activities (OTAs) or mandatory minicamp. He did, however, take part in some walk-through periods and was seen jogging without a limp.

Daboll said earlier this offseason that Nabers injured his toe last season and has been an issue for him since his days at LSU.

"Every person's at a different part in -- call it rehab if you will, or prehab," Daboll said. "And we just did what we thought was best for Malik to try to get him as healthy as we can."

Nabers, the sixth overall selection in last year's draft, finished his rookie season with 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns and participated in the Pro Bowl.

The Giants decided to play it safe this spring.

"He has had some issues, like I said, in the past in college with it," Daboll said. "And again, that was the plan that we came up with for him and for our football team."

Nabers was hardly the only Giants starter who was limited this spring. Left tackle Andrew Thomas didn't practice as he comes back from Lisfranc surgery he had in October. All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence participated only in individual drills throughout the spring.

At one practice earlier this month, the Giants had eight starters (including five on defense) not participating in team drills.

The Giants are going to need a healthy Nabers to fix a troubled offense that finished 31st last season in points per game. It's important that he gets some work this summer and, perhaps, preseason with new starting quarterback Russell Wilson, the 10-time Pro Bowler who has yet to throw to Nabers in live drills.

The hope is that Wilson's leadership and skillset will bring out the best in the Giants' receivers. His ability to throw the deep ball should be especially valuable to the speedy group.

Nabers averaged just 4.3 yards after the catch per reception last season, 82nd among all receivers.