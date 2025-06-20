Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- At his retirement party in April, former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Terron Armstead answered questions about his past and his future -- as well as the future of his most recent employer.

Included in that line of questioning was the topic of his successor, presumably second-year tackle Patrick Paul. Not much was required out of Paul as a rookie, but Miami will rely on him to make a quick acclimation in Year 2.

Armstead feels like he left the Dolphins' offensive line in capable hands.

"Pat Paul will do his part. I promise you that. He'll do his part," Armstead said. "He will work his butt off. He's going to use his talents and his abilities, his strengths. Everything that happens after that is going to be out of his control."

Miami drafted Paul in the second round of last year's draft, even with Armstead under contract for three more seasons. The idea was for him to learn under the four-time Pro Bowler and eventually take the reins following Armstead's retirement -- which he announced before the start of free agency.

Paul made three starts last season and will get the first opportunity to start at left tackle when the team opens training camp in July.

Despite the limited reps last season, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Paul earned the right to do so.

"I think for one, he epitomizes a player that didn't waste his rookie season," McDaniel said. "He had a huge transition to make in terms of style of play and kind of really the detail that we ask tackles to play with, and he had Terron Armstead in the building every day. He had a ton of veteran leadership within the room, and he really chopped wood each and every day.

"I see him doing things every day in individual [drills] that are top-tier things. I see him in group work do some things that I think some of the defensive players are surprised by, and then I see room for growth every day."

Paul said he spent the offseason familiarizing himself with the Miami area, the team's training facility and his own 6-foot-7, 320-pound body with the help of the Dolphins' training staff -- losing 10 pounds from his rookie season playing weight.

He was a raw prospect out of Houston when he was drafted last year, but Paul believes he's developed significantly since his rookie season.

"I think I just matured in my game. That just comes with time," Paul said "I think [playing] offensive line is hard, and as you go day by day, you're just going to keep fine-tuning your skills and one day it's just going to click. I think that everything that we do out here day by day is just going to start getting easier, and I think I've reached that point where I know what it is, I know what to expect from me and I know how to do it."

One frequent presence in the team facility this offseason has been Armstead, who Paul said has continued to voice his support of his former protégé.

The Dolphins' offensive line was one of the worst in football last season, ranking 28th in pass block win rate and 26th in run block win rate. General manager Chris Grier vowed to invest in the unit this offseason and signed free agents Larry Borom and James Daniels and drafted guard Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round.

Grier denied any competition at left tackle, saying Paul is expected to start; now, the pressure is on Paul to fill Armstead's shoes as Miami looks to solve its issues at the line of scrimmage.

He said he doesn't feel much pressure at all.

"No, not really. I'm built for this," Paul said. "Always been ready for the moment, and that's why I play football -- to compete at the highest level and to be the best at my job, so I'm ready."