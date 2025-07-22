Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings' 2025 training camp runs from Wednesday to Aug. 20 at TCO Performance Center.

The team followed a 14-win season in 2024 with a massive foray into free agency this spring, focusing on overhauling the interior of their offensive and defensive lines. All told, the Vikings committed nearly $350 million in cash to their 2025 roster as they worked to build a team capable of supporting new starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy, the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft, is set to take over for Sam Darnold, who signed with the Seahawks in free agency. The Vikings were confident enough in McCarthy to pass on signing free agent Aaron Rodgers, who expressed interest in joining the team before eventually signing with the Steelers.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp -- and a 53-man roster prediction:

Is McCarthy ready to be an NFL starter?

The quarterback answered that question in May with a mix of confidence and charm. "I know I'm ready," he said with a grin.

McCarthy had been cleared in January for all on-field work after recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, which sidelined him for his rookie season, and he demonstrated a lively arm and energetic personality throughout OTAs and minicamp. It's fair to reserve judgment given his inexperience, and perhaps the more precise question is: How much of the Vikings' pass-first offense will he be ready to run?

Three players to watch

S Josh Metellus. The departure of Camryn Bynum in free agency leaves open a starting safety spot. Will Metellus slide into that role? Or will he stay in the unique multi-positional role he has filled for the past two seasons? Backup Theo Jackson would replace Bynum in that scenario. There were no clear answers in the spring. Metellus' participation was limited as he pursues a contract extension.

QB Sam Howell. While the world understandably watches McCarthy, a few glances in Howell's direction are merited as well. Acquired in a draft day swap of picks, Howell is on his third team in as many years. He enters training camp as the likeliest candidate for the No. 2 job, but that role takes on added importance behind an inexperienced starter.

RB Jordan Mason. The Vikings acquired Mason from the 49ers to spark an elevation of their running game, especially near the goal line and in short yardage, as they transition to an inexperienced quarterback. The real question is how much will Mason play? The Vikings re-signed starter Aaron Jones Sr. but want him nowhere near the career-high 700 snaps he took in 2024. Training camp will provide the first real clues about their job share.

Key position battle

The most interesting and relevant battle on the roster is not necessarily for a starting position but simply for playing time. The Vikings traded up in the 2024 draft to select linebacker Dallas Turner, even though they had signed two veteran free agents at the same position -- Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel -- a month earlier. Turner got only 300 defensive snaps as a rookie.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores said this spring that he considers all three to be starters. Training camp will reveal more of the Vikings' plans to get Turner on the field without de-emphasizing Greenard or Van Ginkel, who combined for 23.5 sacks last season.

Keep and eye on: The OL's health

The Vikings didn't come close to seeing their presumptive starting offensive line this spring due to ongoing injury rehabs for left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ACL/MCL in left knee) and right guard Will Fries (fractured right leg). Their absences wouldn't be particularly notable if the Vikings hadn't made it a key offseason priority to upgrade their line.

Fries and center Ryan Kelly signed as free agents, and rookie Donovan Jackson is likely to start at left guard. The Vikings have some hope that Fries will be ready to practice when camp begins, which will be nine months after suffering his injury. The plan for Darrisaw's camp participation is less clear.

53-man roster prediction

QUARTERBACKS (3): J.J. McCarthy, Sam Howell, Brett Rypien

RUNNING BACKS (4): Aaron Jones Sr., Jordan Mason, Ty Chandler, C.J. Ham

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Tai Felton, Tim Jones, Rondale Moore

TIGHT ENDS (3): T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Gavin Bartholomew

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9): Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Brian O'Neill, Blake Brandel, Justin Skule, Michael Jurgens, Walter Rouse

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6): Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, Harrison Phillips, Jalen Redmond, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Levi Drake-Rodriguez

LINEBACKERS (9): Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr., Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Eric Wilson, Brian Asamoah II, Bo Richter, Kobe King

CORNERBACKS (5): Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, Mekhi Blackmon, Jeff Okudah, Dwight McGlothern

SAFETIES (5): Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward, Tavierre Thomas

SPECIALISTS (3): K Will Reichard, P Ryan Wright, LS Andrew DePaola