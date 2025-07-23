Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets are looking noticeably different these days. Not only does the roster include many new faces, most notably quarterback Justin Fields, but the locker room itself is new, thanks to an extreme makeover during the five-week break before training camp.

The players can relax, dress for practice and recover afterwards in a state-of-the-art locker room that includes 92 customized lockers (weighing 1,000 pounds apiece) at their year-round practice facility, the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

Gone are the shabby, temporary lockers for practice-squad players that blocked traffic. Each new locker features a video screen that players can use to review plays, watch highlights or receive messages from first-year coach Aaron Glenn. The Jets are the first pro or NCAA team with lockers that feature a fully automated video display, according to the team.

Wait, there's more. Each locker comes with a custom seat, a USB port, cool storage compartments and three fans -- not the cheering kind, but electronic ones that will dry sweaty equipment after practice.

Look up! Hanging from the ceiling is a 230-square foot, three-dimensional Jets logo, illuminated by 500 lights and weighing in at 2,000 pounds.

If a player wants a haircut or a shave before heading home, he can stop by the new barber studio. Outfitted with two refurbished barber chairs and an old-fashioned barber pole (green and white, of course), the studio adds an old-school touch to the facility.

"It's like you're in a whole new area," defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said on Tuesday. "It's like when you renovate your house and you walk into your house for the first time. It's unbelievable. I've been here six years, and then this year, I get a new locker room."

The Jets moved into the facility in 2008, back when Eric Mangini was the head coach and Brett Favre was the quarterback. But this marks the first major renovation, and it came only a few months after the organization took heavy criticism in an anonymous player survey conducted by the NFL Players Association. The players gave their locker room a D-plus grade, which ranked 26th in the league, and owner Woody Johnson received an F, the lowest among ownership.

The Jets say they had been planning the renovation before the NFLPA report card became public, but they didn't start the work until the conclusion of minicamp in mid-June. The players received a nice surprise upon reporting to training camp on Tuesday.

"It's super dope," Williams said.