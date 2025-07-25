Damien Woody explains why he expects Kevin O'Connell to get the best out of J.J. McCarthy with the Vikings. (1:10)

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson will miss some time during training camp because of a strained left hamstring, coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday.

Jefferson took himself out of Thursday's practice with about one-third of the session remaining. He said afterwards that he had noticed "tightness" in both legs and didn't want to risk further damage, citing his experience with the torn right hamstring that cost him seven games during the 2023 season. The Vikings sent him for an MRI after practice, and the test showed what O'Connell called a "very mild" strain. O'Connell said the team will reevaluate Jefferson next week.

"The best thing is we avoided anything serious," O'Connell said. "I see no concerns in regards to [Week 1] and have no worry at all that we'll be able to get Justin ready to go for the regular season."

Jefferson participated in nearly all of the Vikings' offseason program for the first time in his career, at O'Connell's behest, in part to help build chemistry with new quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

"I think those guys have already developed a rapport," O'Connell said. "I have no worries about this having an overall impact or effect on that dynamic or anything with our offense."

Jefferson was not going to participate in the Vikings' preseason games, regardless of his health, O'Connell said.

Speaking Thursday after practice, Jefferson said: "With the past recent injuries and the stuff that I had gone through before, just taking precautions and understanding that it's the second day of camp -- not the thirtieth. Just making sure that I'm fully healthy and I'm good to go, especially when the season starts."