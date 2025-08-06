Marcus Spears explains why he would rank Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 quarterback with the most to prove this season from Dan Orlovsky's list. (2:03)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead is dealing with a back injury that puts his availability for the team's regular-season opener in doubt.

Armstead has missed the past three practices with what coach Liam Coen called a sore back. However, he had participated only in individual drills in the Jaguars' first eight practices because Coen said the team was allowing the 31-year-old to have a "veteran start."

But it looks like there's no concrete timetable for when the Jaguars could get Armstead back on the field.

"He's a veteran who, ultimately, he'll probably know how to get himself ready to go, I would hope," Coen said after Tuesday's practice. "The key is just making sure that he's healthy and ready to go for the first game. It's a long season as we know. Now not to say that early [games] aren't obviously as important as late ones, but it is a long season, and we're really just trying to get him to be as healthy as possible."

When asked if Armstead would be available for the Jaguars' Sept. 7 opener against the Carolina Panthers, Coen responded: "I would think so. It's hard for me to say right now, though."

The Jaguars signed Armstead to a three-year, $43.5 million contract, with $28 million guaranteed, in March 2024. Though Armstead had thrived inside as a defensive tackle with the San Francisco 49ers, the Jaguars moved him outside to defensive end as a backup to Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and Armstead finished with two sacks last season.

Armstead said the day after the season ended that he would move back inside in 2025. That's where he worked in the spring, and the Jaguars planned to start him alongside nose tackle DaVon Hamilton.

Armstead's $2 million salary and $12 million option bonus in 2025 are fully guaranteed. He has no guaranteed money in 2026.