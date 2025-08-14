Damien Woody breaks down why Matthew Stafford's back injury is a major concern for the Rams entering the season. (1:02)

CARSON, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has not practiced during training camp because of an aggravated disk in his back, will work out on Saturday morning, head coach Sean McVay said.

Stafford did not participate in practice or a jog thru on Wednesday or a joint practice on Thursday.

McVay said after the Rams' joint practice with the Saints on Thursday that Stafford's workout on Saturday will be similar to the previous week.

"Hopefully [his back] responds a little bit better," McVay said.

When asked whether Stafford's back injury is related to function or pain management, McVay said, "I think probably a little bit of both."

"But we're trying to get our hands around this as well, so I don't really have much more information other than think we're trying some different things that are hopefully going to be in alignment with getting him back out on the field," McVay said.

Last Saturday, Stafford threw 68 passes in a workout at the Rams' team facility, with no limitations in terms of the types of throws he was able to make. The next step, McVay said that evening, was to take part in individual drills during practice the following Monday.

That day, McVay said while Stafford "felt good," he "didn't feel good enough" to throw two days later. The Rams "didn't think [practicing] was the right thing to do based on how he woke up feeling," McVay said.

When asked on Monday whether surgery has been ruled out for Stafford, McVay said, "That hasn't been a conversation that we've had."

"I haven't gone down that road yet in terms of those types of conversations," McVay said. "There's been a lot of conversations about what's the best method of how we want to approach it. That hasn't been something that comes up."