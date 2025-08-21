PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson will undergo season-ending knee and ankle surgery, a league source confirmed.

The injury occurred during Tuesday's practice. Wilson appeared to get rolled up on during a Saquon Barkley run play and went awkwardly to the ground. He was assisted off the field to the medical tent, heavily favoring his left leg, before eventually being carted inside.

Wilson, a 2024 sixth-round pick out of Florida State, seemed on track to make the 53-man roster as the fourth wide receiver. He has unique size for the position (6-foot-6, 228 pounds). The Eagles value his blocking as well as his ability to sky for 50-50 balls, as he did in the preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals when he finished with three catches for 73 yards.

The Philadelphia Inquirer was first with the news.

Philadelphia has several receivers vying for spots behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson, including Ainias Smith and undrafted rookie Darius Cooper, who has impressed this summer. The Eagles also recently traded for John Metchie III, sending tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round draft pick in 2026 to the Houston Texans for Metchie and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Wilson started four games last season and finished with five catches for 38 yards and a touchdown.