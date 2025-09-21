Aaron Rodgers connects with DK Metcalf in the end zone to take over fourth all time in career passing touchdowns. (0:32)

Week 3 of the NFL had its fair share of close action, and to the victors went the spoils -- and the chance to get creative on social media.

The Pittsburgh Steelers held on to defeat the New England Patriots 21-14 on the road. With the game on the line, New England faced a fourth-and-1 with just over a minute remaining but failed to convert.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and Patriots signal-caller Drake Maye had 268 passing yards and two scores himself. Rodgers' first touchdown pass gave him 509 for his career, passing Brett Favre for the fourth most in NFL history. Pittsburgh forced five turnovers, including a whopping four fumbles.

The Steelers posted a pair of references to actors with Boston ties, including Mark Wahlberg from the movie "Ted" and an edit with Matt Damon in "Good Will Hunting." Damon acts as the Steelers showing a "W" to the Patriots in the famous "How do you like them apples?" scene, while Steelers hats were edited on Wahlberg and the film's titular teddy bear. The team also shared a video of a "W" on wheels being parked at Harvard.

Here are the top trolls from Week 3.

The Carolina Panthers made the win column for the first time this season, and it came in dominating fashion.

Carolina blanked the Atlanta Falcons for its first shutout victory since Week 11 of the 2020 season (20-0 over the Detroit Lions), according to ESPN Research. The Panthers forced three Falcons turnovers, including two interceptions from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Carolina quarterback Bryce Young threw for 121 yards with a rushing score.

Carolina's win came with a petty troll aimed at Atlanta's namesake and a reference to a post from earlier in the week. The Panthers also left their footprints on the Falcons' all-white uniform post.

Losing's for the birds pic.twitter.com/XMsNI4bLcG — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 21, 2025

Didn't even see us coming pic.twitter.com/NYeJtPcBrn — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 21, 2025

Sorry didn't see your stuff there pic.twitter.com/KQVfRRjEmN — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 21, 2025

In arguably the most shocking upset of the season so far, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Green Bay Packers at home.

Green Bay seemed to be in the driver's seat with 27 seconds remaining and a 43-yard field goal on deck. However, Cleveland blocked the kick from Brandon McManus and recovered it to set up the offense at its 47-yard line. Browns kicker Andre Szmyt secured the victory moments later with a 55-yard field goal as time expired.

The stunning win came with a sliced cheese-themed troll. Cleveland resurfaced a viral video from its helmet reveal during the offseason when a photographer fell into the water. In this case, the Packers took the fall. The Browns also referenced a quote earlier in the week from Packers tackle Rasheed Walker.

The Jacksonville Jaguars secured a key divisional victory over the Houston Texans with a late interception.

Jacksonville took the lead with 1:48 left in the game, and Houston marched down the field before quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a pick. The loss moved the Texans to 0-3 for the first time since 2020.

The Jaguars focused on Texas for their petty posts, highlighting that "everything's bigger" in Duval County -- where they play -- and throwing a Texans helmet in a virtual recycling bin.