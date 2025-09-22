Open Extended Reactions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will undergo surgery to repair a core muscle injury but could return at some point this season, coach Ben Johnson said Monday.

Johnson, 26, was placed on injured reserve over the weekend and won't be eligible to return until the Bears' Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

He had been dealing with a groin injury that cost him all of training camp, the preseason and Chicago's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. He returned for the Bears' Week 2 contest at Detroit but was ruled out of the game in the second quarter with a groin injury after diving to break up a pass.

Ben Johnson said the star cornerback suffered a "new" injury in Detroit, which sources told ESPN involves a core muscle. Jaylon Johnson sought additional medical opinions last week.

The Bears came away from their 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday without significant injuries.

Colston Loveland exited the game with a hip injury and did not return, but sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the rookie tight end is expected to have a chance to play Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

"Still a little bit of to-be-determined there," Ben Johnson said. "We'll see how he's doing tomorrow and going into Wednesday as well. But it doesn't seem like anything super serious, but we'll see what that looks like."