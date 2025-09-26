Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons will be without top cornerback AJ Terrell for a second straight week due to a hamstring injury. The Falcons play the Washington Commanders on Sunday at home.

Terrell came out of the team's Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter and did not return. He has not practiced since.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said he feels good about getting Terrell back after Atlanta's bye week, which is Week 5. So, it's possible Terrell could return for the Falcons' next game after the Commanders, at home against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

The Commanders will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin this weekend due to injuries. Terrell held McLaurin to just one catch for five yards when the two teams played against one another last December.

Dee Alford is likely to replace Terrell against Washington. He played well in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers despite the devastating, 30-0 loss for the Falcons.